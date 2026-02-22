Pune: Woman Strangled To Death In Khed Tehsil, Murder Staged As Suicide; Accused Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Alandi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A woman was strangled to death in the forest of Solu in Khed Tehsil while she and another individual were heading to work together. Following the murder, the accused attempted to stage a suicide by hanging the body with a scarf to destroy evidence.

The incident took place on Friday (20th February) around 4:00 PM near Alandi under the limits of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). Police have since arrested the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Parvati Darade (30). Police Sub-Inspector Kumar Girigosavi reported the matter to the Alandi Police Station. The arrested accused is Vishnu Mahadev Pawde (32), originally from Parbhani and currently residing in Dhanore village of Khed Tehsil.

The accused has been booked under the BNS sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

According to the police, the deceased, Parvati Darade, and the accused, Vishnu Pawde, were known to each other and worked together. On Friday evening, around 4:00 PM, they both left home for work. While travelling on a two-wheeler, they entered the forest area in Solu. It was there that Vishnu strangled Parvati to death.

Police said that to conceal the crime, he tied the body to a tree with a scarf at a height of about four feet to make it appear as though she had died by suicide. Although the accused fled the scene initially, the police have now apprehended him. The Alandi Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.