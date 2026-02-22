 NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Admitted To Pune Hospital For Mild Dehydration, Condition Stable
Sharad Pawar, president of NCP (SP), was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Sunday due to mild dehydration. Doctors said the 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP is stable and receiving intravenous fluids. He is expected to remain hospitalised for two days. Pawar was earlier treated at the same hospital this month for a chest infection.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Admitted To Pune Hospital For Mild Dehydration, Condition Stable | File Image

Pune, Feb 22 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Sunday after suffering from mild dehydration, doctors said.

The condition of the 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member was stable, they said.

"He has been admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic for mild dehydration and requires intravenous fluids. His condition is stable. He will remain in the hospital for two days and is expected to be discharged thereafter," Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist and chairman and managing trustee of the hospital, said in a statement.

Dr Grant and Dr Abhijit Lodha, consultant physician at the hospital, were supervising his treatment.

Earlier, the former Union minister was admitted to the same hospital on February 9 following a chest infection and was discharged on February 14.

