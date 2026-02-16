Teen Dies Of Electrocution In Beed; Protests Erupt Against MSEDCL & Contractor | Sourced

Beed: A teenage boy died after allegedly coming into contact with an exposed electricity distribution panel in the Gore Vasti area of Balepeer on Sunday evening, sparking protests against the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and a private contractor, Hitech Company.

The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Avez Shaikh Parvez (15). Relatives and residents alleged negligence on the part of MSEDCL and the contractor responsible for maintaining the power infrastructure.

Demanding criminal action against the concerned officials, angry locals staged a road blockade on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway in front of Beed Civil Hospital on Monday morning. The protest, led by Shaikh Mujib along with councillors and citizens, continued for nearly one and a half hours under the scorching sun. Demonstrators said they would not withdraw the agitation until a case was registered.

Nationalist Congress Party media head Bhagwat Taware; councillors Mahesh Dhande, Rohil Dada, Ayub Khan, Maqsood Khan, Khayyum Inamdar, Syed Khaja and Mohammad Sadek Shahed Patel were among those present. Protesters sat on the road for nearly 90 minutes in intense heat near the post-mortem centre at the district hospital.

Police officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Pooja Pawar, Local Crime Branch Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad and Rural Police Station Inspector Somnath Jadhav, visited the protest site. MLA Vijaysingh Pandit spoke to Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and conveyed public sentiment over the incident.

Following discussions, the Superintendent of Police assured that the incident would be investigated and appropriate action taken. After the assurance of a prompt inquiry and necessary steps, the protest was withdrawn.

As the power utility had not taken cognisance of the incident until Monday morning, public representatives and citizens resorted to protest. After the police assurance, the boy’s body was handed over to his relatives around 1pm on Monday, nearly 20 hours after the incident.