Pune Cab Drivers March To Mumbai Demanding Action On App-Based Taxi Practices | X @_zenman

Pune: A group of cab drivers has begun a protest march from Pune to Mumbai on April 10. The march aims to draw the attention of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and seek urgent action on issues in the app-based transport sector.

The march started at 10 am from the Regional Transport Office in Pune. Five drivers are taking part in this ‘public awareness march’. During the journey, they are interacting with citizens to highlight the problems faced by drivers and passengers. They are also demanding clear rules and strict enforcement from the state government.

Drivers have raised concerns about companies like Ola, Uber, and Rapido. They allege that these platforms are operating without proper control. According to them, passengers are being charged arbitrary fares, while drivers are getting unfair earnings. They have also claimed that bike taxi services are running without valid permissions in many parts of the state.

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The protest is supported by union leaders, including Keshav Kshirsagar of the Baghtoy Rikshawala Auto Union and the Indian Gig Workers Front. He said that despite repeated complaints and police cases, no strong action has been taken by the authorities.

Drivers say the lack of enforcement has led to disorder in the sector. They also raised concerns about passenger safety due to illegal services.

Through this march, the drivers are demanding a clear policy, a fair fare system, protection of their rights, and strict action against companies violating rules. They warned that if the government does not act soon, the situation may worsen further.