Nashik: Monsoon Preparedness Work Moving Slowly, Commissioner Manisha Khatri Pulls Up PWD | Sourced

Nashik: Although the month of May is drawing to a close, the Nashik Municipal Corporation's monsoon preparedness works have not gained the expected momentum. Consequently, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri has issued a stern reprimand to the PWD Department. With only two weeks remaining until the onset of the monsoon, the Commissioner has issued directives to immediately accelerate works such as nalla (drainage channel) cleaning, chamber repairs, storm-water drain cleaning, and addressing the city's identified 'black spots' (areas prone to waterlogging).

A joint meeting involving the PWD, Town Planning, and Solid Waste Management departments was recently held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Manisha Khatri. During this meeting, a detailed review was conducted regarding the status of works concerning the city's natural streams, RCC stormwater drains, open gutters, and the 'black spots' where water tends to accumulate.

Every year, during the months of April and May, the cleaning of nallas and gutters is undertaken through contractors assigned to specific zones. However, this year, despite three weeks of May having already passed, work has not yet commenced in many locations. Expressing her displeasure over this delay, Commissioner Khatri issued strict directives to ensure that all works are completed on time and to a high standard of quality.

Citizens' Safety is the Priority

The Commissioner stated, "The safety and security of the citizens constitute the administration's highest priority." Orders were issued to immediately complete the cleaning of the Nandini River and to expedite road repair works. The administrative machinery has been kept in a state of full readiness to prevent the occurrence of flood-like situations during the monsoon and to ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience.

Construction Debris in Storm-Water Drains

Due to ongoing road development projects across the city, soil and construction debris have accumulated in numerous storm-water drains. Consequently, directives have been issued to undertake the immediate cleaning of these drains. Against the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Commissioner has issued orders directing the concerned contractors to immediately complete the repair work on the 28 roads currently under construction.

Special Measures for 211 'Black Spots'

211 'black spots' locations within the city prone to waterlogging during the monsoon have been identified, and a special action plan has been formulated to implement permanent remedial measures at these sites.

Commissioner Manisha Khatri emphasised that no negligence whatsoever will be tolerated regarding monsoon preparedness. Directives have been issued to all departments to ensure that their respective tasks are completed within the stipulated deadlines.