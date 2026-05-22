Nashik: Possibility Of Delayed Monsoon Due To El Niño; NMC Plans To Pump Dead Storage Water From Gangapur Dam

Nashik: NMC To Lift Water Amid Dwindling Gangapur Dam Levels |

Nashik: Given the likelihood of a delayed monsoon this year due to the influence of ‘El Niño,’ the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has initiated preparations to pump water from the ‘dead storage’ (reserved minimum level) of the Gangapur Dam by excavating trenches within it. A report submitted by the consulting firm ‘Forstress’ states that the estimated cost for this undertaking is approximately Rs 14.50 crore.

Nashik city has been allocated a total water reservation of 6,400 Million Cubic Feet (MCFT) from three dams: Gangapur, Mukane, and Darna. Currently, the city is being supplied with 600 million litres of water daily. However, leakages within the water distribution network have created an ‘artificial’ water scarcity.

According to the original plan, the water supply was scheduled to continue until July 31. However, anticipating a potential delay in the monsoon, the Water Resources Department has issued directives to extend the water supply until August 31. Based on the current water levels, the existing stock is sufficient only until August 12. Consequently, water rationing would have been necessary for the remaining 18 days. However, taking citizens' grievances into consideration, the Municipal Corporation has decided to pump water from the dead storage of the Gangapur Dam.

Water levels below the 598-meter mark in the dam do not naturally reach the jackwell (the intake structure). Therefore, a proposal has been put forth to excavate a trench in the central section of the dam to channel the dead storage water toward the jackwell. A large rock formation located in the dam's central area currently poses an obstruction to this process. Since the dam is an earthen structure, the use of explosives is strictly prohibited. Consequently, the rock will be removed using scientific and non-explosive methods.

The firm ‘Forstress’ conducted an inspection of the dam and has submitted an estimate of the projected costs for this project. The estimated cost for this project is Rs 14.50 crore.

Ravindra Dharankar, Superintending Engineer of the Water Supply Department, stated, “To ensure water supply until August 31, it is necessary to pump water from the ‘dead storage’ level. Work on excavating trenches using scientific methods for this purpose will commence shortly.”

The Municipal Corporation administration has devised this major plan to ensure that the residents of Nashik do not face the hardships of water scarcity. However, as this undertaking has raised concerns regarding the safety of the dam, assurances have been provided that the work will be executed under the supervision of experts.