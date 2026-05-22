Nashik: Coordination Between Police And Entrepreneurs To Be Strengthened, Says New Superintendent Of Police Dr D.S. Swami | Sourced

Nashik: Newly appointed Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Dr D.S. Swami has assured that maintaining continuous coordination between entrepreneurs and the police administration will remain a key priority. He emphasised that entrepreneurs play a vital role in the nation’s development, and along with ensuring their security, protecting industrial production and goods will also be given top priority.

After assuming charge as the Rural Superintendent of Police, office-bearers of the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) met Dr Swami and felicitated him. He was speaking during an interaction held on the occasion.

Dr Swami stated that he has gathered information about the major industrial zones spread across talukas such as Sinnar, Igatpuri, Dindori, Malegaon, Niphad and Yeola in Nashik district. He said special emphasis would be placed on ensuring the safe transportation of industrial goods and protecting industries from petty theft and criminal activities. CCTV cameras will be installed across industrial areas in the district, while night patrolling will also be intensified. He further informed that a joint coordination committee comprising police officials and entrepreneurs would be formed, and regular meetings would be conducted.

Read Also Nashik: Mahayuti Confident Of Victory In Local Bodies Council Election Amid Strong Numbers

Earlier, NIMA President Ashish Nahar highlighted several issues faced by industrialists and workers. He urged the police administration to pay special attention to the safety of workers and entrepreneurs, increase police presence and patrolling, and take strict action against elements creating trouble for industries.

Nahar also pointed out that Nashik district is witnessing rapid industrial growth and that the city’s industrial environment has remained harmonious. Dr Swami assured that the police department would extend full cooperation to initiatives undertaken by NIMA and other industrial organisations for the district’s industrial development. He also addressed various queries raised by NIMA office-bearers during the meeting.

NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Vice Presidents Manish Rawal, Milind Rajput and Hemant Khond were present on the occasion.