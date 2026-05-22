Nashik: Mahayuti Confident Of Victory In Local Bodies Council Election Amid Strong Numbers | AI

Nashik: Political activity has intensified ahead of the Legislative Council election from the Nashik Local Authorities’ Constituency, with indications that the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra will contest unitedly across the state. With senior leaders of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP expected to come together, Mahayuti is seen as being in a commanding position and is likely to secure victory in most constituencies on the strength of its numbers.



In Nashik too, the alliance appears relaxed about its prospects, as the combined strength of the three parties is said to exceed 400 voters. The only remaining question is whether the candidate will be from the BJP or the Shiv Sena.



Voting in the Nashik constituency is scheduled for June 18. Members of local self-government bodies from Nashik and Malegaon municipal corporations, along with Deolali Cantonment Board and municipal councils, including Manmad, Yeola, Nandgaon, Satana, Sinnar, Igatpuri, Bhagur, Trimbakeshwar, Chandwad, Ozar, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Dindori, Kalwan, Niphad, Deola, Peth and Surgana, will cast their votes.



Except for the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Mahayuti holds dominance in most of these local bodies. Shiv Sena is keen on contesting the seat, while the BJP has also staked a claim, citing its numerical strength. However, the final decision is expected to be taken in Mumbai, making local-level claims and counterclaims largely symbolic. The NCP, the third ally in Mahayuti, is reportedly not aggressively pursuing the seat.



Half a Dozen Aspirants in the Fray

Given Mahayuti’s strong position and perceived certainty of victory, several leaders from the BJP and Shiv Sena have expressed interest in contesting the election.



Former United Shiv Sena candidate Narendra Darade is again interested, but the fact that his brother Kishor Darade already represents the Teachers’ Constituency in the Legislative Council may become a hurdle. Local Shiv Sena leaders are said to be against having two MLAs from the same family.



As a result, names such as party secretary Bhausaheb Chaudhary, deputy leader Ajay Boraste and Anjum Kande have emerged from the Shiv Sena camp. From the BJP, Ganesh Gite, Suresh Patil and Nilesh Bora are lobbying for the nomination. Former NCP MP Devidas Pingle, who had earlier represented the constituency, is also being viewed as a possible contender.



Opposition Lacks Unity

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has so far failed to demonstrate the unity needed to pose a serious challenge to the Mahayuti candidate. The MVA is expected to seek support from the Islamic Party and Janata Dal, both influential in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation.



However, with the combined strength of opposition parties estimated at less than 150 voters, enthusiasm within the camp appears muted. Political observers believe that retaining even this support base intact until polling day will itself be a major challenge for the opposition.