Nashik: MCCIA Election Process Picks Up Pace As ‘Ekta Panel’ Files Nominations | Sourced

Nashik: The biennial election process of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture ( MCCIA ) for the 2026–28 term has gathered pace, with nomination papers being filed for various posts from the North Maharashtra region.



Under the banner of the ‘Ekta Panel’, nomination papers were submitted for the posts of Governing Council Member and Vice President from North Maharashtra–1 division. The panel is said to be functioning under the guidance of former Maharashtra Chamber president Khushalbhai Potdar.



For the post of Vice President, nominations were filed by Sunita Falgune, Sachin Shah, Rajaram Sangale, Dipali Chandak and Anju Singhal.

Candidates who filed nominations for the Governing Council Member posts include Ajitkumar Surana, Avinash Kothawade, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Amit Alai, Bharat Yeola, Bhavesh Manek, Chandrashekhar Singh, Dattatray Bhalerao, Jayant Jogalekar, Kalpesh Loya, Manoj Amale, Mahendra Bachhav, Mahendra Patel, Milind Rajput, Manish Raval, Dr Mukesh Agrawal, Prashant Joshi, Parag Jhalawat, Rajendra Kothawade, Rajesh Malpure, Ranjit Anand, Ravindra Zope, Rahul Deshmukh, Rahul Kasliwal, Sandeep Somvanshi, Suresh Chawla, Satyajit Mahajan, Swapnil Jain, Sonal Dagade, Shivaji Mankar, Sudhir Badgujar, Sanjay Bage, Salim Batada, Sumit Bora, Sayali Palkhedkar, Vasudev Bhagat, Vijay Gaikwad, Ajay Shah, Prashant Modi and Uday Pawar.



Meanwhile, from North Maharashtra–2 division, young entrepreneurs Vedanshu Patil and Nitin Bang have also filed nominations for the Vice President post.



The election in the North Maharashtra region is expected to be closely contested this year, with various groups intensifying organisational-level activities and campaign efforts.