Nashik: Pravin Padwal Transferred Within Five Days, Sanjay Yenpure Takes Charge As New IG | Sourced

Nashik: Just five days after being appointed as the Inspector General (IG) of the Nashik Range, Pravin Padwal has been transferred. Sanjay Yenpure has now taken charge as the new IG of the Nashik Range. Padwal has been assigned to the VIP Security Department in Mumbai.



Yenpure, who was previously heading the VIP Security Department, has been appointed as the IG of the Nashik Range. Orders regarding the transfer of 11 senior police officers across the state were issued on Thursday.

Read Also Nashik: Collector Ayush Prasad Denies Fuel Shortage Amid Long Queues At Petrol Pumps



Meanwhile, Nashik Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar has been appointed as the Commandant of the State Reserve Police Force in Ahilyanagar.