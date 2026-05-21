Nashik: Collector Ayush Prasad Denies Fuel Shortage Amid Long Queues At Petrol Pumps | Sourced

Nashik: The repercussions of the strain placed on the global fuel supply chain caused by the Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia have now begun to manifest in the Nashik district. Stocks of petrol and diesel have run out at numerous petrol pumps across the district, leading to the display of ‘No Petrol’ and ‘No Diesel’ signboards. Consequently, motorists are facing significant inconvenience.

The regular supply of fuel from the oil depot in Manmad has been disrupted over the past few days. Due to delays in the arrival of tankers, stocks have been depleted at many petrol pumps. In some locations, only petrol is available, while in others, only diesel remains in stock. This situation has resulted in long queues of vehicles forming across the city and the district.

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District Collector’s Clarification

District Collector Ayush Prasad stated, “Currently, there is no shortage in the fuel supply within the district. Tankers are arriving late due to certain technical glitches. The supply is expected to be restored shortly. Citizens are requested not to fall for any rumours.” However, in reality, petrol pump owners and citizens alike continue to face considerable difficulties.

Concerns of Businesses and Citizens

Office-bearers of the Petrol Pump Association remarked, “The war has driven up crude oil prices in the international market, thereby disrupting the supply chain. We are constantly following up with the tanker companies regarding this matter.”

Citizens voiced their frustration, saying, “We have to take out our vehicles for daily commutes, but we cannot find petrol. We are forced to stand in queues for hours on end.” Some pump owners also mentioned that they have temporarily suspended bookings for commercial gas cylinders.

The District Administration has held a meeting with petrol pump owners and oil companies, assuring them that efforts are underway to restore the fuel supply to normalcy as quickly as possible. It is reported that the situation is currently under control.

Against the backdrop of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, ensuring a smooth supply of fuel has emerged as a major challenge for the administration. Citizens have been urged not to panic and to refuel only as per their actual requirements.