Nashik: Placard Protest Over Gharkul Scam Triggers Uproar In NMC General Body Meeting | Sourced

Nashik: The General Body meeting of the Nashik Municipal Corporation today witnessed a heated placard protest over the issue of the 'Gharkul' (housing scheme) scam. Opposition members displayed placards levelling serious allegations of corruption against the municipal administration, while the ruling party strongly condemned this form of protest.

During the General Body meeting on Wednesday, May 20, Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Shahane raised the issue of the scam involving the 'HADA' Gharkul scheme. At this juncture, he held up a large placard featuring a photograph of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and bearing the text: "Only one demand... Do not send corrupt officials away to Madhya Pradesh." This placard triggered a major uproar within the House.

The Opposition alleged that the municipal administration has engaged in corrupt practices under the guise of the Gharkul scheme and that numerous irregularities have occurred. The ruling party, however, dismissed these allegations as mere "political theatrics."

The issue sparked a heated debate during the General Body meeting. Opposition members posed pointed questions to the ruling party, while ruling members condemned the Opposition's use of placards. The atmosphere within the General Body meeting became tense as a result of this incident.

The municipal administration has not yet issued any official response regarding these allegations. However, this placard protest during the General Body meeting has now become a major topic of discussion.

The political atmosphere has heated up following the placard protest over the Gharkul scam during the General Body meeting. Further discussions on this issue are expected during the next General Body meeting.