Nashik: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes 30 Kg Ganja; Four Arrested From Mumbai and Dhule | Sourced

Nashik: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Nashik Police seized 30 kilograms of ganja during a late-night operation in the Adgaon area and arrested four accused from Mumbai and Dhule districts. A minor boy has also been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The operation was carried out around 1 am on Wednesday on the highway passing through Adgaon. Acting on a tip-off received through the City Police WhatsApp helpline number 9923323311, the Anti-Narcotics Squad laid a trap and intercepted a suspicious car bearing registration number MH-39-J-7391.

During the search of the vehicle, police found 30 kilograms of ganja concealed in the rear section of the car. Two persons, identified as Arbaz Maniyar and a minor boy, were present inside the vehicle at the time of the raid. The total value of the seized contraband and vehicle has been estimated at ₹12,01,760.

Based on a complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector Ranjan Bendle, a case has been registered at Adgaon Police Station under the NDPS Act. All four accused have been remanded to police custody till March 25.

Under the guidance of Anti-Narcotics Squad in-charge Inspector Sushila Kolhe, police formed two separate teams and carried out follow-up raids in Govandi and Chembur areas of Mumbai and in Shirpur of Dhule district. During these operations, three more accused were arrested. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the ganja had allegedly been procured for illegal sale.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arbaz Shakeel Khan Maniyar (26) from Shirpur in Dhule district, Tausif Rehmat Khan (52) from Govandi West in Mumbai, Aman Shaukat Shaikh (25) from Chembur in Mumbai, and Vijay Wala Pavara (35) from Shirpur in Dhule district.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to trace other possible links in the drug supply network. The operation is being seen as one of the significant anti-drug actions carried out by the Nashik Police Anti-Narcotics Squad in recent months.