Pune: Shiv Sena Workers Protest Outside Deenanath Hospital Alleging Medical Negligence In Child’s Death | Sourced

Pune: Tension prevailed outside Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital after members of the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena staged a protest demanding strict action in connection with the death of a young girl, Priyansha.

Speaking to the media, Prakash Dhamdhere, City Chief of the Medical Assistance Cell in Pune, demanded a detailed and impartial investigation into the incident. Calling the death of the child extremely unfortunate and shocking, he alleged that the tragedy occurred due to medical negligence.

According to Priyansha’s family, the girl was completely healthy before undergoing the operation. The family alleged that an incorrect dose of anaesthesia may have caused her death. Protesters also accused the hospital administration of failing to take responsibility and not responding sensitively to the family’s concerns after the incident.

The agitators demanded immediate and strict action against the doctors and all those found responsible in the case. They also sought financial compensation of ₹50 lakh for Priyansha’s family.

During the protest, demonstrators further demanded a complete audit of the medical system to prevent similar incidents in the future. Protesters said justice must be delivered to Priyansha and called for accountability from the hospital administration and the concerned authorities.