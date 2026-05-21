Pune: Former PMC Leaders Seek Probe Into Contractor Payments, PF Compliance

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporators have demanded an immediate inquiry into labour payments and contractor compliance related to tree maintenance work carried out at the regional level.

In a letter addressed to PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, former corporators Ujjwal Keskar, Suhas Kulkarni and Prashant Badhe raised concerns over payments made to contractors engaged in tree-related works across various ward offices.

The letter stated that contractors had been paid service charges exceeding six per cent over the labour amount of ₹874 per day. They urged the civic administration not to release any further payments to contractors until detailed verification is completed regarding the number of workers employed through each contractor and whether statutory dues such as Provident Fund (PF) and gratuity have been deposited.

Badhe alleged that under the law, it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure contractors comply with labour welfare provisions. They warned that if contractors have failed to fulfil these obligations, pending payments should be withheld.

They also sought detailed reports from all assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners across PMC’s regional offices regarding contractors appointed for the work and the manpower deployed through them.

Copies of the letter have been sent to the Additional Commissioner of PMC, Deputy Commissioners of Zones 1 to 5, and Assistant Commissioners of Wards 1 to 15.