Pune: DRI Pune Seizes Rare Wildlife Species Near Railway Station, Two Arrested | Sourced

Pune: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Pune Regional Unit of the Mumbai Zonal Unit, has seized prohibited wildlife species and apprehended two persons involved in their illegal possession and attempted sale in Pune.

According to officials, the action was carried out on the basis of specific intelligence inputs regarding wildlife trafficking activities in the city. DRI officers kept surveillance near Pune Railway Station and intercepted a suspect on Tuesday. During the search, officers recovered three live Malabar giant squirrels concealed inside two corrugated cartons.

Following the interrogation of the first accused, DRI officials conducted a follow-up operation at another location in Pune where a second suspect was detained. During the operation, officers recovered seven live Indian star tortoises from his possession.

The Malabar giant squirrel (Ratufa indica), known for its distinctive colourful appearance, is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Hunting and trade of the species are prohibited except under specific legal permissions.

Similarly, the Indian star tortoise (Geochelone elegans) also enjoys the highest level of protection under Schedule I of the Act. Its hunting, possession, transportation and trade are banned under wildlife laws.

Officials said that the rescued animals, both apprehended suspects and the packing material used for concealment, were handed over to the Forest Department in Pune for further investigation and legal proceedings under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The DRI stated that it remains committed to curbing wildlife trafficking and protecting biodiversity through intelligence-based operations against poaching and illegal wildlife trade networks.