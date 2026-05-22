Nashik: Women Protest Water Scarcity In Mulgaon, March To Zilla Parishad With Empty Pitchers | Sourced

Nashik: Women from Mulgaon in the Trimbakeshwar taluka staged a vigorous demonstration on Thursday in front of the Zilla Parishad office, carrying empty water pitchers to protest against severe water scarcity. Organised jointly by the ‘National Federation of Indian Women’ (NFIW) and the Nashik District Branch of the ‘AITUC’, this protest has jolted the administration into action.

For several years, the women of Mulgaon have been forced to fetch water from a well located 1.5 kilometres away. This arduous task has taken a serious toll on the women's health, and tragically, four women have lost their lives after falling into the well over this period. Furthermore, the consumption of contaminated water has led to a rise in waterborne diseases, creating a social crisis where families in the village are struggling to arrange marriages for their daughters.

The women marched with their empty pitchers and intercepted the vehicle of the Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer, Pratibha Sangamnere, challenging her to drink the contaminated water contained in their pitchers. The protesters raised an indignant question: "Are we not the government's 'beloved sisters'?"

Immediate Administrative Action

Taking immediate cognisance of the protesters' demands, Chief Executive Officer Pratibha Sangamnere convened an urgent meeting. She issued orders for the Trimbakeshwar Taluka Development Officer and engineers from the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to be present at the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer Pratibha Sangamnere stated, "It is a grave matter that, even 78 years after independence, tap water has not yet reached this village. Immediate remedial measures will be implemented to address this issue." The protesters stated that despite the installation of a pipeline from the Waldevi Dam via Dahegaon, not a single drop of water has reached the village yet. They alleged that the pipeline had been damaged during the road-widening work undertaken for the Kumbh Mela.

Against the backdrop of water scarcity in Mulegaon (Taluka Trimbakeshwar), immediate action was taken in accordance with the directives of the Chief Executive Officer, Pratibha Sangamnere; consequently, five water tanks have been installed in the village. The administration has assured that a regular water supply will be provided to the villagers through these tanks until a sustainable water supply system is established in the village. The administration is continuously monitoring the situation, and the Zilla Parishad administration remains committed to ensuring the availability of essential amenities for the citizens.

Labour leader Comrade Raju Desle (AITUC State Secretary), Comrade Prajakta Kapadne (NFIW Women's Secretary), along with Manohar Pagare, Lata Jadhav, Sonali Jadhav, Anita Jadhav, Sunita Ramse, Mathura Tiwari, Ramabai Jadhav, Laxmi Potinde, Pooja Potinde, and others, actively participated in the protest.

The protesters expressed their gratitude to media representatives and Chief Executive Officer Pratibha Sangamnere for extending their support to this struggle led by the women. The women warned that if water tankers were not arranged within four days, they would commence an indefinite hunger strike.

Based on the decisions reached:

- Sintex water tanks are to be installed immediately in the Rajwada and Koliwada areas.

- These tanks are to remain in place until the pipeline installation work is completed.

- The signature of a local woman must be obtained daily to confirm that the tanks have been refilled.

- The wells within the village are to be cleaned.