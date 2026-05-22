Nashik: MLC Satyajeet Tambe Gives Final Ultimatum To Education Department, Warns Of Statewide Agitation | Sourced

Nashik: Satyajeet Tambe has taken a strong stand against pending issues, delayed proposals, and repeated administrative delays in the Education Department. During a marathon six-hour meeting held on Thursday (May 21) at the Education Commissioner’s office in Pune, he issued a clear final warning to the department.

“The time for meetings and assurances is over. Decisions and actual implementation must now happen; otherwise, there will be no option except a strong agitation,” Tambe said.

The meeting, attended by State Education Commissioner Suchendra Pratap Singh, continued until around 6 PM. Senior education officials from all five districts of the Nashik division joined online. Detailed discussions were held on several pending matters concerning teachers, non-teaching staff, educational institutions, and various administrative levels.

During the meeting, Tambe questioned the administration over delays in multiple issues. He stated that repeated follow-ups had failed to produce decisions, leading to growing anger among teachers, employees, and institutions.

“The administration must stop delaying matters and speed up the work. Every issue should have a fixed timeline and clear accountability,” he demanded.

“Take Decisions Within a Month; No Excuses Will Be Accepted After That”

After the Education Commissioner requested additional time for necessary action, the planned sit-in protest outside the Education Commissioner’s office on May 25 has been postponed for one month. However, Tambe clarified that this would be the administration’s final opportunity.

“All pending matters must receive concrete decisions within a month. After this, no excuses, delays, or empty assurances will be accepted. If the administration does not show seriousness, a statewide intense agitation will be launched,” he warned after the meeting.

Tambe has consistently taken an aggressive stand on various education-related issues and has repeatedly raised these matters in the Legislative Council earlier as well. Therefore, teachers, employees, and educational institutions across the sector were closely watching the outcome of this meeting.