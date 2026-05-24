Pune: PMRDA Sets May 31 Deadline For Pre-Monsoon Works In Hinjawadi-Maan IT Corridor

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Akurdi Office | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has directed all departments and agencies working in the Hinjawadi-Maan IT corridor to complete pre-monsoon preparations by May 31, warning that delays or negligence causing public inconvenience or damage could lead to action under the Disaster Management Act.

The instructions were issued during a review meeting chaired by PMRDA Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari. Officials from PMRDA, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), gram panchayats and the irrigation department attended the meeting.

‘No Delays Will Be Tolerated’

During the review, authorities were instructed to immediately begin desilting, deepening and widening drains to ensure smooth rainwater flow during the monsoon season. Agencies were also directed to remove encroachments and obstructions blocking nullahs and natural stormwater channels in the area.

Chaudhari warned that the administration would not tolerate delays in pre-monsoon work and said all pending tasks must be completed before the deadline. He added that strict action would be taken against officials if technical failures or poor planning led to damage to public property or loss of life during heavy rainfall.

Repeated Flooding Last Year In Hinjawadi…

The commissioner also said field inspections and review visits would be carried out next week to check the actual status of the work on the ground. Departments failing to comply with the instructions could face proceedings under the Disaster Management Act, he said.

Officials stated that MIDC and local gram panchayats have been specifically asked to remove illegal encroachments affecting natural water flow within the next week. Police officials present at the meeting also identified major waterlogging locations and traffic congestion points across the Hinjawadi IT hub.

The move comes after repeated flooding and severe traffic disruption in the Hinjawadi-Maan area during previous monsoon seasons. Last year, even moderate rainfall caused heavy waterlogging in Hinjawadi Phases 1, 2 and 3. Roads near metro construction were stretched, and several internal routes remained submerged for hours, severely affecting commuters.

Thousands of IT employees and residents were trapped in long traffic jams as clogged drains, debris dumped near streams, pothole-ridden roads and ongoing construction work worsened the situation.

Friday Rain: An Important Test?

Following repeated complaints from residents, industries and IT companies over flooding, poor civic coordination and traffic chaos, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier proposed setting up a single-point authority for Hinjawadi to improve coordination among agencies such as PMRDA, MIDC, gram panchayats and traffic police.

Representatives from IT associations said some improvement in preparedness was visible this year, although debris removal and cleaning work near some natural water channels remained incomplete.

Hinjawadi resident Dnyanendra Hulsure said the rainfall on Friday acted as an important test for the administration’s preparedness. He said opening natural water pathways and timely gutter cleaning had improved water flow and showed a more proactive approach by authorities ahead of the monsoon season.

He added that residents hoped the severe flooding and traffic situation witnessed last year would not be repeated this year. Officials confirmed that another review meeting on monsoon preparedness will be held next week.