Pune: PCMC Sets Up 24x7 Flood Control Rooms Ahead Of Monsoon In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has set up 24x7 flood control rooms at all regional ward office levels ahead of the monsoon season to handle heavy rainfall, waterlogging and flood emergencies.

Officials said the control rooms will help authorities respond quickly to citizens’ complaints, coordinate emergency operations and carry out relief work without delay. Dedicated manpower, communication systems and emergency response teams have been deployed for the purpose.

Detailed Monsoon Plan Prepared…

PCMC has also prepared a detailed “Monsoon Action Plan 2026” to manage flood situations and rain-related emergencies across the city. The civic body has instructed all departments to remain alert and work in coordination during the monsoon.

According to officials, flood situations will be monitored under different alert levels from L0 to L4. Continuous monitoring of river water levels, dam discharge and flood-prone locations will also be carried out.

Regular Updates Will Be Provided…

The administration said regular updates will be taken regarding water storage and discharge from Pavana, Mulshi and other dams. Nearby riverbank areas will be alerted immediately if water release increases.

Regional offices have been directed to inspect low-lying and flood-prone areas and identify danger zones. Citizens living near rivers and streams will be warned through megaphones and public announcement systems if flood risks rise.

The civic body said relief camps will be set up if required. Arrangements for shelter, food, drinking water, electricity, sanitation, transport and health services will be provided for evacuated residents.

PCMC Starts Inspection & Surveys…

PCMC has also started surveys of slums, encroachments and unauthorised structures along riverbanks. Dangerous buildings, hoardings, mobile towers and flex boards are being inspected, while repair and removal work is being carried out where needed.

Officials said cleaning of drains, streams and gutters, along with pothole filling and water drainage work, is being done on a priority basis before the monsoon arrives.

Water pumps, portable pumps, JCB machines, cranes and dumpers will remain ready for emergency use. The fire department has also been instructed to keep rescue boats, life jackets, ropes and trained rescue teams prepared.

Additional Details…

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will remain active at every regional office for rescue and relief work during emergencies. Authorities will also take assistance from volunteers, boatmen, snake catchers and social organisations if needed.

The health department has started fumigation, disinfection and cleanliness drives to prevent the spread of diseases during the rainy season. Hospitals, ambulances and medicine stocks have also been kept ready.

PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said the civic body has prepared a comprehensive plan to reduce risks during the monsoon and ensure that essential services continue without disruption. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration and follow official guidelines during emergencies.

Additional Commissioner Vikrant Bagade said all departments have been instructed to remain prepared for immediate action in case of floods or other rain-related emergencies.