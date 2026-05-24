Kharadi Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Abetting IT Professional’s Suicide In Pune

Kharadi Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: The Kharadi police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a highly educated young woman who had recently jumped into the Mula-Mutha riverbed from Mundhwa Bridge.

The accused has been identified as Chaitanya Sanjay Kanade, a resident of Wadgaon Sheri. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s brother at Kharadi Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate).

About The Incident…

According to police officials, the deceased woman was originally from Madha taluka in Solapur district and was working at an information technology company in Pune. She was living in the Kharadi area at the time of the incident.

Police said the woman died by suicide after jumping into the Mula-Mutha riverbed from Mundhwa Bridge at around 3.30 pm on May 6.

Case Registered…

Initially, the police had registered an accidental death case. However, during the investigation, the woman’s family approached the police and alleged that she had been mentally harassed by the accused.

According to the complaint filed by her brother, Chaitanya Kanade was a relative of the deceased woman and owned a footwear shop in the Wadgaon Sheri area. The two were reportedly in a romantic relationship.

Investigation Ongoing…

Police said the relationship later turned sour, and the accused allegedly began harassing the woman. Her brother claimed in the complaint that the continued harassment drove her to take the extreme step.

Following the complaint and preliminary investigation, police arrested the accused on charges related to abetment of suicide.

Police sub-inspector Madhuri Bidwe is conducting further investigation into the case.