Pune: IT Engineer Dies By Suicide, Husband Arrested Over ₹10 Lakh Dowry Harassment Claim

Wagholi Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: Two separate cases of suicide involving women allegedly driven by harassment have been reported from the Wagholi area of Pune city, and this has prompted police action in both incidents.

In one case, a 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, a computer engineer.

According to police, the 37-year-old engineer died by suicide at her residence in Wagholi. Based on a complaint filed by her brother, Wagholi Police Station arrested her husband, Abhishek Gupta.

Cases have also been registered against his parents and sister. All the accused are residents of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The complaint states that the woman was repeatedly harassed over a dowry demand of Rs 10 lakh. When the demand was not fulfilled, she was allegedly subjected to mental and physical abuse. Police said she died by hanging following prolonged harassment.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinayak Ahire is leading the investigation.

Gold Ring & Money To Repay Loan Demanded…

In another incident from Avhalwadi in Wagholi, a 21-year-old married woman also died by suicide at her home. Following a complaint, police registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law. The husband, Jaisingh Madhukar Kadam, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Police said the woman faced harassment over demands for a gold ring and money to pay car loan instalments. The pressure and alleged abuse led her to take the extreme step, officials said. Police Sub-Inspector Amol Kale is investigating this case.

Both incidents are being probed separately. Police officials said further action will depend on evidence collected during the investigation.