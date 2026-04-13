Pune: 33-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide Over Harassment By In-Laws In Bibwewadi; 7 Arrested | Representational Image

A 33-year-old married woman died by suicide after prolonged harassment by her in-laws in Pune's Bibwewadi area. Regarding the matter, police have arrested seven members of her husband’s family in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Suvarna Sarjerao Jadhav (33), a resident of Shelke Vasti in Upper Bibwewadi.

The arrested accused include her husband Sarjerao Jadhav (38), father-in-law Manikbhau Jadhav (70), mother-in-law Jayshree Manik Jadhav (65), and relatives Laxmi Ramchandra Kamble (40), Pushpa Dayanand Londhe (35), Rohan Dayanand Londhe (22) and Anuradha Manik Jadhav (32), all residents of the same locality.

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According to police officials, Suvarna had been facing continuous harassment since her marriage in 2016. She was allegedly subjected to verbal abuse, physical assault, and mental torture over minor issues by her husband and other family members.

Unable to bear the prolonged abuse, Suvarna allegedly took the extreme step of ending her life by hanging on April 11.

Following the incident, Bibwewadi Police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections pertaining to abetment of suicide and domestic cruelty. All seven accused have been taken into custody.

Ashwini Satpute, Senior Police Inspector of Bibwewadi Police Station, said, as per the allegation, the in-laws have been arrested and further inquiry is underway to ascertain the full extent of harassment and the circumstances leading to the woman’s death. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation, and accordingly, action will be taken.