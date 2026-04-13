Who Is Nida Khan? Pune-Based HR Manager Arrested In TCS Nashik Harassment & Conversion Case Now Called Mastermind

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Pune: A Pune-based Human Resources (HR) manager has been arrested in connection with a major workplace harassment and alleged coercion case at a business process outsourcing (BPO) unit linked to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik. The accused, identified as Nida Khan, is now being probed as a key figure in the case, with investigators suspecting her role may be central to the alleged misconduct.

Khan was taken into custody on Friday (10th April) after initially being reported as absconding.

Her arrest comes after multiple FIRs were filed by women employees who accused several individuals of sexual harassment, threats, and coercion. The complaints were registered at Mumbai Naka and Deolali Camp police stations (under Nashik City Police Commissionerate).

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According to the police, Khan was working as an HR manager at the Nashik facility. In her role, she was responsible for addressing employee grievances and ensuring workplace safety, including compliance with POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) norms. However, investigators now claim that instead of acting on complaints, she may have failed to take appropriate action.

Complainants have alleged that Khan ignored repeated reports of harassment and did not escalate the matter to senior authorities. Some women have also claimed that they were pressured to remain silent or comply, raising serious concerns about internal accountability mechanisms.

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Who Is Nida Khan?

Nida Khan, believed to be in her early 30s, has links to Pune, where police teams conducted searches during the investigation. While she was employed in Nashik, her movements between the two cities were also under scrutiny.

When preliminary reports started surfacing, Nida Khan’s LinkedIn profile had gone viral, where it was written that she is an alumnus of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), and she also claimed to be a part of TCS.

The police are currently examining whether Khan acted as an “enabler” for the accused employees. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed in Nashik. Officials from the SIT are questioning her to determine the extent of her involvement.

She has been booked under multiple charges, including outraging modesty, criminal intimidation, and violations linked to alleged religious coercion. Authorities are also investigating whether there was a broader pattern of misconduct within the workplace.

The case has sparked concern over workplace safety in the IT and BPO sector. Investigators are particularly looking into why complaints dating back to 2022 were allegedly not addressed. The SIT probe is ongoing, and more arrests or revelations are expected as the investigation progresses.

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Netizens Making Bold Claims…

Social media outrage has been growing ever since the Nashik case surfaced, with Nida Khan emerging as the primary target of online criticism. Posts range from drawing parallels with the film The Kerala Story, which portrayed alleged “love jihad” in Kerala, to claims that she is part of a larger network funded by Islamist groups.

One social media account also alleged that Nida Khan was referred to as “Lady D” -- reportedly a reference to Dawood Ibrahim -- by some of her male colleagues, who were allegedly involved in targeting women employees for harassment and conversion, according to police sources.

However, none of these claims has been independently verified or officially confirmed so far.