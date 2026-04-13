Nashik: SIT Probe Names Woman HR Nida Khan As Alleged Mastermind In Tata Consultancy Services Conversion & Exploitation Case | Image: TCS (Representative)

Nashik: It has come to light that Nida Khan is the alleged mastermind behind incidents involving the entrapment of Hindu women in romantic relationships, followed by their religious conversion and exploitation at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik’s Mumbai Naka area. This revelation emerged during an investigation conducted by the Nashik Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The probe indicates that Khan allegedly lured young Hindu women under the pretext of relationships and then introduced them to Islamic customs and practices. Investigators claim that the women were encouraged to learn religious rituals and adopt traditional attire.

Background of the Case

According to the investigation, a pattern of alleged deception, exploitation, and coercion had been ongoing for several years at the company. Complaints suggest that the accused used compromising photos and videos to blackmail victims and force religious conversion.

Police reports also mention allegations of inappropriate physical conduct, indecent behaviour within office premises, and acts that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. So far, nine cases have been registered, and seven accused have been arrested.

The investigation is being led by SIT chief Sandeep Mitke. During the probe, three more women have come forward with similar allegations. If their statements are formally recorded, the number of cases may rise to 11 or 12.

Company’s Decision

The controversy has reportedly affected operations at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services. A decision has been taken to shut down the unit, with employees likely to be transferred to Mumbai and Pune offices. Currently, attendance at the Nashik unit has dropped significantly.

The SIT launched its probe soon after the case was registered at the Mumbai Naka Police Station. Mobile phones of the accused have been sent for forensic analysis. Preliminary findings suggest that communication related to the alleged activities took place via WhatsApp and Telegram.