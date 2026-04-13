'Forced To Eat Beef, Observe Roza, Convert To Islam': Full Details Of Allegations Inside The FIR Filed By Victims In TCS Nashik Scandal

A total of nine FIRs have been filed in connection with the case at the TCS Nashik unit, with several employees alleging sexual exploitation, religious coercion. Seven Muslim employees have been arrested in the case for forcing victims to eat beef, do roza during Ramzan, repeated molestation and groping, and many other such drastic accusations. Victims claim that this has been happening for nearly four years.

TCS Nashik Scandal: The first complaint was filed at Devlali police station

According to a detailed Reddit post, a woman filed a rape complaint at Devlali Police Station. She alleged that a married team leader misled her with a false promise of marriage and sexually exploited her multiple times inside the office and at locations near Trimbak Road.

As more employees came forward, additional cases were filed at Mumbai Naka Police Station. In total, nine FIRs were registered - eight by women employees and one by a male employee.

TCS Nashik Scandal: Seven have been accused in the case

The arrested individuals have been identified as Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Danish Sheikh, along with a woman HR official.

According to the Reddit post, a female HR official, Nida Khan (Assistant General Manager, reportedly based in Pune), was also arrested. Some reports also mention Ashwini Ashok Chainani in a related HR role. Seven people are currently in custody. Most were remanded to police custody, and one rape accused was sent to Nashik Road Central Prison.

The Nashik office has around 300 employees, with most of the accused holding team leader positions.

TCS Nashik Scandal: Sexual harassment allegations

The FIRs and victim statements contain disturbing allegations of workplace sexual misconduct. According to the Reddit post, the complaints include:

- Repeated molestation, groping, and inappropriate touching

- Lewd comments about bodies and clothing

- Group harassment and stalking

- Sexual exploitation under false promise of marriage

- Assaults inside the office lobby and pantry

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused targeted young women employees aged between 18 and 25, deliberately identifying those facing financial difficulties during job interviews by collecting details about their family background and household income.

TCS Nashik Scandal: Religious coercion allegations

Beyond sexual harassment, the case has taken a controversial turn with allegations of forced religious conversion. Reports indicate charges of sexual harassment and hurting the religious sentiments of women colleagues.

Multiple complainants allege that they were pressured to convert to Islam. Specific claims include:

- Being forced to perform Namaz and observe Roza during work hours

- A woman switching from western wear to traditional attire and fasting

- The male complainant said he was forced to eat beef, perform religious practices, and was verbally abused about his religion

- Alleged derogatory remarks toward Hindu deities

The nature of the complaint includes influencing victims to eat beef and mock Hindu gods and goddesses, according to reports.

TCS Nashik Scandal: Systematic pattern over four years

The post describes how victims allege grooming took place via WhatsApp groups, with vulnerable Hindu employees allegedly targeted. The pattern reportedly continued from 2022 to 2026 and is described in FIRs as a coordinated pattern by senior team members.

TCS Nashik Scandal: HR's Alleged Role in Suppressing Complaints

Perhaps most damaging to the company's reputation are allegations that the HR department failed to act on complaints. The women alleged that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department turned a deaf ear to their complaints.

Victims allege that when they raised complaints, HR official Nida Khan responded that 'such gestures are common in MNCs' and did not act under POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) policy. She has been arrested for alleged involvement in suppressing complaints.

When a complainant reported sexual harassment to HR, she was advised to stay calm, as some gestures were described as common in MNCs. Police noted that this inaction effectively enabled the accused, indicating possible complicity at the management level.

TCS Nashik Scandal: SIT probe underway

The Nashik police formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. According to the Reddit post, the SIT is led by ACP (Crime) Sandeep Mitke. Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has asked more victims to come forward.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage, WhatsApp chats, and internal complaints, according to the Reddit post.

TCS Nashik Scandal: Company response

TCS has stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy for any kind of coercion or harassment. The company confirmed it is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities and has suspended the employees under investigation.

"As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated have been suspended pending an enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation," a TCS spokesperson said.