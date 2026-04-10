'Corporate Jihad': Nashik BJP Protests Outside IT Firm Over Sexual Harassment, Forced Conversion Allegations - VIDEOS

'Corporate Jihad': Nashik BJP Protests Outside IT Firm Over Sexual Harassment, Forced Conversion Allegations | Video Screengrab

A grave incident involving the alleged sexual harassment, mental torture, and forced conversion of women has come to light at a renowned multinational IT company in Nashik city.

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Nashik, Maharashtra: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in Nashik over an alleged women’s harassment case in an IT company, demanding justice for the victims and strict action against those responsible pic.twitter.com/fJZeK1g0T8 — IANS (@ians_india) April 10, 2026

Nashik, Maharashtra: BJP City President Sunil Kedar says, "Our point is that a very big racket is running in this company. Earlier too, a woman from Pune had sent an email to the police saying that there is this problem here. If the police had looked into it at that time, this… pic.twitter.com/WWYUbvBdSI — IANS (@ians_india) April 10, 2026

In connection with this case, 8-9 female employees, along with one male employee, have filed complaints, resulting in the registration of nine First Information Reports (FIRs) at the Mumbai Naka Police Station. The police have arrested seven accused individuals, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter. Against this backdrop, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a massive protest outside the company's office on Friday.

There are allegations that certain team leaders and individuals within the company's HR department targeted junior-level female employees aged between 18 and 26. According to the complainants, the accused engaged in sexual harassment, used obscene language, made derogatory remarks regarding the women's bodies and attire, and resorted to blackmail. Furthermore, there are serious allegations that Hindu employees were coerced into offering Namaz, forced to consume beef, subjected to offensive remarks concerning Hindu deities, and subjected to attempts at forced religious conversion. A male employee has also filed a complaint alleging that his religious sentiments were hurt.

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Terming this incident as "Corporate Jihad," Union Minister Nitesh Rane has also expressed his strong condemnation. In protest against this incident, BJP workers organised a march to the company's Nashik office. Hundreds of party workers entered the company premises and staged a sit-in protest. Slogans were raised vociferously against both the company management and the accused individuals.

BJP City President Sunil Kedar led the protest. He stated, “A major racket is operating within this company. Previously, a woman from Nashik had sent an email to the company's headquarters in Pune highlighting this issue, but the company chose to ignore it. Consequently, this incident occurred. It appears that individuals belonging to a specific religious community within the company are running this racket. A transparent inquiry into this matter is absolutely essential. Action must be taken against the company management, the accused individuals, and the company itself.”

Kedar further added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken serious cognisance of this matter and has given an assurance that no one involved will be spared. He expressed confidence that strict action would be taken against all those implicated, including the management, the individuals involved, and the company.

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Acting on the orders of the Nashik Police Commissioner, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the leadership of an Assistant Commissioner of Police. A dedicated helpline number has also been issued for the victims. Police investigations have revealed that the incidents in question occurred over the period spanning from 2022 to 2026. Statements from the company's HR Manager have also been officially recorded.

This case has sent shockwaves across Nashik and the entire state of Maharashtra. Coming on the heels of the 'Bhondu Baba' (fraudulent godman) Ashok Kharat scandal, this latest shocking incident has once again raised serious questions regarding the safety and security of women. Various organisations, including the BJP, have demanded that accountability be fixed upon the company management as well. There are allegations that the company had previously ignored complaints regarding these matters.

Given that the victimised employees fall within the 18 to 25 age group, this incident has further underscored the sense of vulnerability prevailing among the younger generation. The police have appealed to other potential complainants to come forward and report any similar experiences.

As this matter is currently under judicial process, none of the allegations have been legally proven until the investigation is concluded. The police investigation is underway, and it is expected that the SIT will submit its report as soon as possible.