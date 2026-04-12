Employee’s Message To Advocate Ashitosh Dubey Flags Alleged Hiring Bias, Policy Gaps At Tech Mahindra’s Goregaon BPO Unit - See Message |

Mumbai, April 12: A social media post by advocate Ashitosh Dubey has sparked a debate over alleged workplace practices at a business process outsourcing (BPO) unit of Tech Mahindra in Goregaon, after he shared a message purportedly sent by an employee.

In the post shared on X by the Advocate of the chat, the employee, who claims to have joined the organisation around four months ago, has raised concerns over what they describe as disproportionate hiring patterns within a specific process, alleging that a majority of employees belong to a particular community.

The message further flags perceived inconsistencies in the implementation of corporate policies, including flexibility in dress code and festival-related practices.

Received a concerning message from an employee at a Tech Mahindra BPO in Goregaon, alleging biased hiring practices, unequal workplace policies, and religious favoritism during festivals.



If true, this raises serious questions about corporate neutrality and fair work culture.… pic.twitter.com/r7bRimczzk — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) April 12, 2026

The employee has also alleged that certain internal arrangements during the month of Ramzan, including gatherings in office spaces, contribute to a sense of discomfort and raise broader questions about uniformity in workplace culture. Additionally, the complaint names an HR official, alleging influence over hiring decisions.

The employee writes at the end 'Please let Anand Mahindra know about this' and sincerely requests the advocate to take action.

Sharing the message on X, Dubey said that if the allegations hold merit, they raise important concerns regarding corporate neutrality, equal opportunity employment, and the need for a balanced and inclusive work environment. He tagged Anand Mahindra and the company in his post, calling for the matter to be looked into by the management.

'Received a concerning message from an employee at a Tech Mahindra BPO in Goregaon, alleging biased hiring practices, unequal workplace policies, and religious favoritism during festivals. If true, this raises serious questions about corporate neutrality and fair work culture.'

As of now, there has been no official statement from Tech Mahindra addressing the claims. It also remains unclear whether any formal complaint has been lodged internally by the employee.

The development underscores the sensitivity surrounding workplace diversity and highlights the importance of maintaining transparency, fairness, and inclusivity in corporate environments.

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