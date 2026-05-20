Pune: Youth Arrested For Allegedly Abetting 19-Year-Old Girl’s Suicide In Love Affair Dispute | Representational Image

Pune: A 22-year-old man has been arrested by Lonikand police for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 19-year-old girl following a dispute related to a love affair in Pune’s Lonikand area. Police have also booked a young woman in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi Chikhale (19). The arrested accused is Saurabh Gangadhar Jagtap (22), a resident of Ramnagar near Perne Phata on Ahilyanagar Road. A case has also been registered against Kajal Sanjay Tiwari (19), who lives in the same area.

About The Case…

According to police, Vaishnavi allegedly died by suicide at her residence in January this year. Initially, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered. However, during the investigation, police found evidence suggesting that ongoing harassment linked to a relationship dispute may have driven her to take the extreme step.

Police said Vaishnavi had been in a relationship with Saurabh since 2022. She reportedly suspected that he was also involved in a relationship with Kajal Tiwari, which frequently led to arguments and mental distress.

Case Registered…

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, Lonikand police registered a case against both accused for abetment of suicide. Officials said the investigation revealed that the harassment faced by the girl allegedly pushed her into depression before she died by suicide.

In a related development, Kajal Tiwari allegedly jumped from the third floor of a building and suffered fractures in both legs. Police said the incident took place during the course of the dispute, though further details are being verified.

The police later tracked down and arrested Saurabh Jagtap from Beed district. Further investigation in the case is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Vijaya Vanjari.