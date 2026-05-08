Pune: 19-Year-Old Killed In Thergaon Over Love Dispute, Two Accused Arrested Within Eight Hours | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 19-year-old youth was brutally murdered with a knife and chopper in Thergaon following a dispute over a relationship and proposed marriage. The victim’s brother was also seriously injured in the violent attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Kalewadi Police acted swiftly and arrested both accused within eight hours of the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Subhan Hamid Sheikh (19). The incident took place around 11 pm on May 7 in Shivshankar Colony, Thergaon.

According to police, Subhan and his brother Arshad Ramzan Sheikh were passing through the area when they were stopped by the accused, Vishal Suryawanshi and Aniket Suryawanshi. An argument soon broke out over Subhan’s relationship with a girl named Sapna.

Police said Subhan and Sapna were planning to get married. ACP Sunil Kurade stated that the accused and Sapna’s family were trying to convince the couple not to marry, which eventually led to a heated confrontation. During the argument, the accused allegedly attacked Subhan with a knife, a chopper and wooden sticks.

Subhan suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, while his brother Arshad was also attacked while trying to intervene. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where treatment is currently underway.

During the investigation, police found that the case had a deeper background. ACP Kurade said a previous case had already been registered against Subhan for allegedly assaulting Sapna. He had reportedly come out on bail just five days ago. Despite this, Subhan was allegedly insisting on marrying Sapna, leading to continued tensions between both sides.

Police further revealed that Sapna’s mother had also attempted to explain and stop the relationship, but the dispute escalated violently and ended in murder.

Following the incident, a police team immediately launched a search operation and arrested both accused within eight hours. Further investigation into the case is underway, and police said more details are expected to emerge during the probe.