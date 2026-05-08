Pune Crime: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies During Treatment After One-Sided Lover Slits Throat | File

A 22-year-old woman who was battling for life after her throat was slit by her alleged one-sided lover succumbed to her injuries during treatment late Thursday night in Pune.

The deceased has been identified as Ujaladevi Jaswant Singh Dohre, a native of Uttar Pradesh who was residing with her brother in the Patharevasti area under the jurisdiction of Chandan Nagar Police Station limits.

According to the police, the accused, Dilip Rathod, had allegedly attacked the woman with a sharp weapon following a dispute. The two reportedly knew each other as they had earlier worked together at a mall in Pune.

Police said the incident occurred when the victim was alone at home while her brother and sister-in-law had gone to work. Following an argument, the accused allegedly slit her throat and fled from the spot.

Despite suffering critical injuries, the woman managed to send a message to her brother saying, “He has killed me… come home quickly,” and also made a video call. Her brother rushed home and, with the help of locals, shifted her to a private hospital in Kharadi, where she had been undergoing treatment in the ICU for the past nine days.

In a crucial breakthrough during the investigation, the victim, who was unable to speak due to her severe throat injuries, reportedly wrote the name “Dilip Rathod” on a piece of paper when police officers visited her in the hospital.

The victim’s brother had earlier stated that her marriage had recently been fixed and that the accused wanted to marry her. Police suspect the attack was carried out in a fit of rage over a relationship dispute.

Following the woman’s death, police are expected to add murder charges to the case. The accused is currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.