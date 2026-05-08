Pune RTO To Hold Special Fitness Certificates Renewal Drive For School Vehicles - All You Need To Know | FPJ Photo

The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, will keep its Alandi Road office and Mauje Dive inspection centre operational on Sunday, May 10, to facilitate the renewal of fitness certificates for vehicles, especially school buses, ahead of the reopening of schools.

The special arrangement has been made to ensure the timely renewal of vehicle fitness certificates and provide convenience to vehicle owners, drivers and transport operators.

The RTO has appealed to all school bus owners and operators to get their vehicles inspected and complete the fitness certificate renewal process at the earliest to ensure the safe transportation of students.

Vehicle owners and transport organisations have been asked to present their vehicles for inspection and renewal work at the Alandi Road and Mauje Dive centres on Sunday, despite the government holiday.

Deputy RTO Swapnil Bhosale has appealed to vehicle owners and associations to make use of the facility and ensure the renewal of fitness certificates for their vehicles. He also said that documentation work for vehicles attached to schools and colleges should be completed.