Pune: PMC Approves ₹3.24 Crore Beautification Project For Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Memorial In Deccan | FPJ Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a ₹3.24 crore beautification project for the Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Memorial located in the Deccan area of the city. The project includes construction of a stone canopy structure, the beautification of the underground passage and various development works around the memorial premises.

The proposal has received approval from the Standing Committee, informed chairman Shrinath Bhimale.

The civic body’s Building Department will execute the project, and the contract has been awarded to Mahimna Construction Private Limited. The company submitted a tender worth ₹2.74 crore, which is 3.9 per cent higher than the estimated cost.

Including GST, material testing charges, and other expenses, the total project cost will reach ₹3,24,37,703. PMC officials clarified that any future escalation in prices and rates will be paid separately.

The civic body had initially prepared an estimate of ₹3.12 crore for the project, which was approved by the Technical Scrutiny Committee on November 20, 2025. Subsequently, the tender process for work valued at ₹2.63 crore was initiated.

A re-tender notice for the project was issued on February 14, 2026, while the tender process was conducted between March 25 and April 3, 2026. Following scrutiny of the bids received, the contractor was finalised.

Under the project, a stone architectural canopy will be constructed within the memorial premises, while the underground passage will be redesigned and beautified. Development works aimed at improving the surrounding area will also be undertaken.

Speaking about the initiative, Bhimale said the project focuses on preserving and enhancing the historical and cultural importance of the Deccan area through the conservation and beautification of the memorial.