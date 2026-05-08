Pune: PMC Approves ₹53 Lakh Garden Waste Processing Project At Uruli Devachi

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

To strengthen solid waste management and improve city cleanliness, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved civil repair works for a Garden Waste Processing Project at Uruli Devachi.

The project, to be executed by the Solid Waste Management Department, is expected to cost ₹53.52 lakh.

Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the proposal has received formal approval from the committee. The facility will focus on the collection, segregation, and processing of green waste generated across eastern Pune.

According to civic officials, Pooja Construction from Hadapsar has been awarded the contract for the work. The company submitted a bid of ₹45.24 lakh, which was 33.15 per cent lower than the estimated tender cost. Including GST, material testing fees and other charges, the overall expenditure is expected to touch ₹53.52 lakh.

PMC’s Solid Waste Management Department had initially prepared an estimate of ₹79.99 lakh for the project.

Following departmental approval on November 12, 2025, the tender process for works worth ₹67.68 lakh was initiated. Tenders were published in newspapers on November 15, and seven eligible bids were received by the deadline on November 25.

The civic administration has earmarked land along the Katraj Bypass-Saswad Road at Uruli Devachi for the facility. Once operational, the project is expected to streamline the disposal of tree branches, dry leaves and other garden waste often found on roads and footpaths.

Officials believe the initiative will significantly improve cleanliness standards in Pune and also contribute positively to the city’s ranking in the Swachh Survekshan Survey.