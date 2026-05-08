Pune Administration Issues Alert Over Unauthorised Schools In PMC, PCMC And Rural Areas - Check Full List Here

Pune: The Pune Zilla Parishad has released a list of 45 unauthorised schools operating across PMC, PCMC and rural Pune. The administration has urged parents not to admit their children to these schools until they receive proper government approval.
Officials said some schools are operating without permission, while others have only received a letter of intent and have yet to receive final recognition. In some cases, schools were also found operating from locations different from the approved buildings.
According to the administration, 21 schools are located in Pune city and the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, while 24 schools are in the rural parts of the district.
The schools listed by the administration are:
PMC Schools
Aryan World School, Undri
New Millenium Star English Medium School, Bibwewadi
Global English Medium School, Ambegaon Budruk
Immanuel Public School, Mohammadwadi Road, Hadapsar
Akanksha Academy/School, Lohegaon
Legacy High School, Ashrafnagar, Kondhwa Budruk
TIMS Taqwa Islamic School and Maktab, Kondhwa
St View International School, Kondhwa Budruk
Aryan School, Manajinagar
Shibil Nomani English Medium School, Ashrafnagar, Kondhwa Budruk
Ekara Islamic School, Kausarbaug, Kondhwa
Mahatma Gandhi Prashala, Sanjay Park
PCMC Schools
Hems International School, Wakad
Blooming Birds, Tathawde
DMK International School, Kasarwadi
Little Star English Medium School, Chinchwadenagar
Mane English Medium School, Kalewadi
Mindworld International School, Kaljewadi Charholi
Nurture International School, Kaljewadi Charholi
Katalyst International School, Charholi Phata
Mount Everest English School, Kasarwadi
Pune Rural Schools
St Xavier’s School, Bhor
Creative International School, Jambe, Mulshi
Sunshine English Medium School, Navlakh Umbare, Maval
Roseland International School, Pirangut, Mulshi
Gyanjyoti English Medium School, Alandi, Khed
Elite International School, Kasaramboli, Mulshi
Srinath English Medium School, Veer, Purandar
New Leaf English Medium School, Sardewadi, Indapur
Ira Public School, Indapur
Ahilya English Medium School, Kajhad, Indapur
Gyanraj English Medium School, Markal, Khed
Jayshree English Medium School, Thakurwasti, Khed
Chhatrapati Shivaji Raje Vidhyalaya, Alandi, Khed
Saraswati Vidyalaya, Alandi, Khed
Humpy Dumpy Preschool, Khed
Jesus Christ English Medium School, Kamshet, Maval
Angel High, Duttwadi Nere, Mulshi
Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidhyamandir, Bhugaon, Mulshi
Chanakya Junior College, Pirangut, Mulshi
Saraswati Classes, Pirangut, Mulshi
Periwinkle English Medium School, Pirangut, Mulshi
Sri Vidhya Bhavan English Medium School, Pirangut, Mulshi
Original Matoshree English Medium School, Sortapwadi, Haveli
St Chavra School, Saradwadi, Shirur
The Zilla Parishad has appealed to parents to check the recognition status of schools before taking admission to avoid future academic issues for students.