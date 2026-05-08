Pune Administration Issues Alert Over Unauthorised Schools In PMC, PCMC And Rural Areas - Check Full List Here

Pune Administration Issues Alert Over Unauthorised Schools In PMC, PCMC And Rural Areas | AI Generated Representational Image

Pune: The Pune Zilla Parishad has released a list of 45 unauthorised schools operating across PMC, PCMC and rural Pune. The administration has urged parents not to admit their children to these schools until they receive proper government approval.

Officials said some schools are operating without permission, while others have only received a letter of intent and have yet to receive final recognition. In some cases, schools were also found operating from locations different from the approved buildings.

According to the administration, 21 schools are located in Pune city and the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, while 24 schools are in the rural parts of the district.

The schools listed by the administration are:

PMC Schools

Aryan World School, Undri

New Millenium Star English Medium School, Bibwewadi

Global English Medium School, Ambegaon Budruk

Immanuel Public School, Mohammadwadi Road, Hadapsar

Akanksha Academy/School, Lohegaon

Legacy High School, Ashrafnagar, Kondhwa Budruk

TIMS Taqwa Islamic School and Maktab, Kondhwa

St View International School, Kondhwa Budruk

Aryan School, Manajinagar

Shibil Nomani English Medium School, Ashrafnagar, Kondhwa Budruk

Ekara Islamic School, Kausarbaug, Kondhwa

Mahatma Gandhi Prashala, Sanjay Park

PCMC Schools

Hems International School, Wakad

Blooming Birds, Tathawde

DMK International School, Kasarwadi

Little Star English Medium School, Chinchwadenagar

Mane English Medium School, Kalewadi

Mindworld International School, Kaljewadi Charholi

Nurture International School, Kaljewadi Charholi

Katalyst International School, Charholi Phata

Mount Everest English School, Kasarwadi

Pune Rural Schools

St Xavier’s School, Bhor

Creative International School, Jambe, Mulshi

Sunshine English Medium School, Navlakh Umbare, Maval

Roseland International School, Pirangut, Mulshi

Gyanjyoti English Medium School, Alandi, Khed

Elite International School, Kasaramboli, Mulshi

Srinath English Medium School, Veer, Purandar

New Leaf English Medium School, Sardewadi, Indapur

Ira Public School, Indapur

Ahilya English Medium School, Kajhad, Indapur

Gyanraj English Medium School, Markal, Khed

Jayshree English Medium School, Thakurwasti, Khed

Chhatrapati Shivaji Raje Vidhyalaya, Alandi, Khed

Saraswati Vidyalaya, Alandi, Khed

Humpy Dumpy Preschool, Khed

Jesus Christ English Medium School, Kamshet, Maval

Angel High, Duttwadi Nere, Mulshi

Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidhyamandir, Bhugaon, Mulshi

Chanakya Junior College, Pirangut, Mulshi

Saraswati Classes, Pirangut, Mulshi

Periwinkle English Medium School, Pirangut, Mulshi

Sri Vidhya Bhavan English Medium School, Pirangut, Mulshi

Original Matoshree English Medium School, Sortapwadi, Haveli

St Chavra School, Saradwadi, Shirur

The Zilla Parishad has appealed to parents to check the recognition status of schools before taking admission to avoid future academic issues for students.