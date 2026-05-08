Pune: NCP-SP MP Nilesh Lanke Admitted To Ruby Hall Clinic After Health Deteriorates |

Pune: NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Nilesh Lanke has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune after his health condition reportedly worsened. He was shifted from Ahilyanagar to Pune for further treatment on Thursday.

According to hospital authorities, Lanke was admitted approximately one hour ago for medical evaluation. He is currently under observation and is being evaluated by the treating doctors. Doctors said his condition is stable at present.

Dr Prachee Sathe, Director of ICU at Ruby Hall Clinic, confirmed that the MP is undergoing medical assessment and is being closely monitored by the hospital team.

Nilesh Lanke is the Member of Parliament from Ahilyanagar and is associated with the NCP led by Sharad Pawar. He is known for his strong grassroots connections and active presence in social and public issues in the district.

Sources said Lanke had been receiving treatment in Ahilyanagar for the last two to three days after he complained of health issues. However, as his condition did not improve as expected, doctors advised shifting him to Pune for advanced treatment.

The news of his hospitalisation created concern among his supporters and party workers in Ahilyanagar and nearby areas. Many supporters have been closely following updates about his health.