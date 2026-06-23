Ketan Agrawal's Death At Lohagad Fort Was No Accident; Fiancée Siya Goyal Booked For Murder | Sourced

26-year-old Ketan Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje near Pune city and a director in his family's real estate firm, fell from Lohagad Fort and died on Thursday morning. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, and two friends had gone to the fort to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

Earlier, it was reported that Agarwal had slipped while taking photographs and fallen nearly 400 feet into a valley, sustaining fatal injuries. What initially appeared to be an accidental death has now turned into a murder investigation. Police have booked Goyal and two others for murder. Officials said more details regarding the case would be shared at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, Inspector Dinesh Tayde of the Lonavala Rural Police Station had said that strong winds were blowing at the time of the incident on Thursday.

Tayde said, "Agarwal's wedding was scheduled for November, and it is learnt that the families had booked a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the ceremony."

After being alerted, police and members of the Shivdurg Mitra Emergency Rescue Team carried out a three-hour operation to retrieve the body from the difficult terrain and dense vegetation, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an accidental death report was initially registered, he added.

Lohagad Fort is associated with the history of the Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is one of the 12 forts in Maharashtra included in the UNESCO World Heritage listing.