'Release All Criminals': Hina Khan Takes Another Brutal Swipe At Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shilpa Shinde, Urges PM Modi To Take Action

Hina Khan Takes Another Brutal Swipe At Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shilpa Shinde, Urges PM Modi To Take Action |

The rift between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde appears to be intensifying, with neither actress choosing to remain silent. Hina once again took to social media to respond to the claims made by the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress. In a strongly worded post, Hina seemingly took an indirect dig at Shilpa by urging the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Law Minister of India to release all criminals who have confessed to their crimes.

Hina wrote, "Honourable Prime Minister of India, Honourable President of India and Law Minister of India. Kindly release all the criminals who have confessed their crimes after committing them." She further added, "Because they have courage. Because they are fighters. Because they stand with truth."

Concluding her statement with another sarcastic remark, Hina wrote, "Also because nobody supported them when they committed the crime."

The ongoing tension between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde began after Shilpa admitted that the sexual harassment allegations she had levelled against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli during their 2016 fallout were false. Reacting to the revelation, Hina shared a strongly worded statement on social media, calling the confession "absolutely shameful" and describing Kohli as the "real victim." She questioned how such allegations could allegedly be used to gain an advantage during a dispute and said she was "shocked beyond words."

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain star Shilpa later appeared to respond to Hina's criticism through a cryptic video. Without taking names, she said, "Publicity gain karne ke liye aaplogon ke pas apni bimariyan hain..." and accused people of using personal tragedies and illnesses for attention. She also urged people not to "dig up old graves" and maintained that she was speaking the truth after nine years because she did not want to continue living with a lie.