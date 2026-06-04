'They Told Me To...': Shilpa Shinde Reveals Sanjay Kohli & His Wife's Reaction To Her False Allegation Confession

Shilpa Shinde Reveals Sanjay Kohli & His Wife's Reaction To Her False Allegation Confession |

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde has been making headlines lately after confessing that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against the show's producer, Sanjay Kohli. Following her revelation, the internet was left divided, with some criticising the actress for making false allegations and others appreciating her for coming clean. Amid the ongoing controversy, Shilpa has now revealed whether she spoke to Sanjay and his wife after her confession.

Speaking to IANS, Shilpa said, "Yes, I have spoken to them. They told me to let those who want to bark, bark. I said I already knew that." She further revealed that Sanjay and his wife thanked her for speaking the truth and coming clean about the matter.

Shilpa went on to explain, "We both know very well what the reality and truth were. I am not afraid of speaking the truth, and no one should be afraid to do so." She added, "I believe I have set an example that if something is true, people should have the courage to say it."

The actress claimed that she told Sanjay that both of them were well aware of what the truth was and that she was never afraid of speaking openly about it. Shilpa also said that she believes her decision to reveal the truth has encouraged others to stand up for themselves and speak honestly about their experiences.

Recalling one such incident, she shared that a young man once approached her and thanked her for saving his life. According to Shilpa, he told her that he was aware of her story and drew inspiration from her struggle, which helped him fight through suicidal thoughts. Concluding her statement, the actress said, "Akele fight karna is not aasan."

The controversy dates back to 2016 when Shilpa Shinde quit Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain amid a bitter dispute with the show's makers. At the time, she accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment and claimed that he had behaved inappropriately with her during the show's production. Sanjay Kohli, who co-produced the popular sitcom under Edit II Productions, denied all allegations. Nearly a decade later, in 2025, Shilpa shocked many by admitting that the sexual harassment accusations were false. She claimed that she had made the allegations during her fallout with the makers and later decided to come forward because she no longer wanted to live with what she described as a lie.