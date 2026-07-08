Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Claims Of Siya & Chetan's Secret Marriage, Says 'Live Conservative Life To Avoid Jail'

Kangana Ranaut Shares Message On Modern Dating | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to reports claiming that murder accused Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary were secretly married before the killing of businessman Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort.

According to investigators, the alleged marriage came to light during the examination of WhatsApp conversations and other digital evidence recovered from the mobile phones of the accused. The case has drawn attention after reports suggested that the relationship between Siya and Chetan was a key part of the investigation.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Claims Of Siya & Chetan's Secret Marriage

Reacting to the reports, Kangana shared a message on social media discussing modern relationships, digital culture and the need for young people to focus their energies on constructive goals. She wrote, "WhatsApp, Instagram, dating apps, benching, ghosting, double/triple digit body counts, crumbing, seeing, testing, filters, stories, drug's, clubs all this and much more and still it's not enough."

'Live Conservative Life To Avoid Jail'

Kangana added, "Passion without a goal or a purpose will find many such random self destructive expressions, that's why obsession is important but with your career or some skill, to the young and the restless I want to say that channelise your energies in to a constructive path, think with an open mind but live a conservative life, that way you can avoid jail/boredom/negativity depression and many such dooms"

Amid reports claiming that Siya and Chetan had a secret marriage before the murder, Pune Rural Police have denied the claims, stating that there is no evidence to support such allegations at present. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Sandeep Singh Gill said the investigation has so far found no proof that the two had solemnised a marriage.

"So far, we have no evidence regarding the marriage of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. We are verifying where these claims originated from and how such information came into circulation. If there is any such evidence, we will share it with the media at the appropriate time," Gill said.

Work Front

Kangana, who was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, is set to star next in Queen 2.