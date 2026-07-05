'Shame On You': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Slams Netizen Defending Siya Goyal, Says 'No Culture Can Justify Criminal Behaviour'

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi strongly criticised a social media user who attempted to justify the alleged actions of Siya Goyal by claiming she was being forced into marrying Ketan Agarwal. Responding to the argument, Suchitra said that cultural differences or forced marriage cannot be used to defend an alleged criminal act.

The debate began after an X (formerly known as Twitter) user suggested that Siya would not have married Ketan if she had lived in countries like the United States or Europe, where she could have been in a live-in relationship with her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary.

The user wrote, "If Siya n Chetan were in America or Europe then easily then would have been living-in together ..... No ketan w would get access to her, forget marriage .... Forced marriage is wrong (sic)."

Reacting to the post, Suchitra argued that Siya had several legal and personal options if she did not want to marry Ketan, instead of allegedly resorting to violence.

Sharing her response on X, Suchitra wrote, "No culture can justify criminal behaviour. Shame on you and everyone who is trying to justify such criminal behavior. She could have run away, she could have eloped, she could have filed a case against her family too to force her into marriage against her consent. But to pre plan and push her fiancé to death off a cliff- that is the mind of a psychopath."

No culture can justify criminal behaviour.



Shame on you and everyone who is trying to justify such criminal behavior.



She could have run away, she could have eloped, she could have filed a case against her family too to force her into marraige against her concent.



But to pre… https://t.co/2EFRQXTtAz — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) July 4, 2026

Ketan Agarwal murder case

The case has shocked the country after Ketan Agarwal died during a trek at Lohagad Fort on June 18. His death was initially believed to be the result of an accidental fall. However, the investigation later took a dramatic turn after police allegedly uncovered evidence suggesting that Ketan's death may have been a planned murder.

According to investigators, the alleged conspiracy involved his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary.

Both Siya and Chetan have been arrested by the police in connection with the case and sent to judicial custody. The investigation is currently underway, and the allegations against them are yet to be tested in court.