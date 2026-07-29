Kangana Ranaut Reacts To 'Gutter Generation' Remark Amid Criticism: 'Agar Aapko Samaaj Mein Rehna Hai Toh...' - VIDEO

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted to the criticism surrounding her controversial "generation gutter" remark, saying her comments were aimed at a section of youngsters who used abusive language against political leaders during recent protests and not an entire generation.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (July 29), Kangana Ranaut shared a video message addressing what she described as a misunderstanding of her earlier statement. She alleged that her comments had been taken out of context and accused sections of the media of selectively highlighting her remarks while ignoring her other posts, including those congratulating the Skyroot programme and wishing NEET aspirants well.

Addressing what she called her "media friends," Kangana said, "Hum log nahi chahte hai ki humare ghar ke bachchon ko koi ashleel shabdon se ye sexualise kar de. Ghar ke buzurgon ke saamne sharmindagi mehsoos ho. Hum iss tarah ka behaviour accept nahi karte hain aur usko normalise nahi hone denge (We do not want our kids to use these vulgar words and get sexualised. It will bring shame. We don't accept this kind of behaviour and won't normalise it)."

Referring to criticism from some feminists, Kangana questioned why maintaining dignity was being viewed as a burden. She said, "Excuse me? Kya aap apne beti ko aisa sikhayenge? Discipline mein rehna koi choice nahi hai. Agar aapko samaaj mein rehna hai toh samvidhaan ke hisaab se chalna padega. Aapki aazadi wahan khatam hoti hain jaha mera naak aur kaan shuru hote hain (Will you teach this to your daughters? It is not a choice to stay disciplined. If you want to stay in society, then you have to follow the constitution. Your freedom stops at my nose and ears)."

The Emergency actress also argued that disagreeing with someone does not justify using abusive language against them or their family members. Stressing the importance of civility in public discourse, she said, "PM ko exam buddy kehte hain bachche. Koi unko leader, dost, parivaar, koi unko bhagwaan maanta hai. Kisi ki feelings hurt nahi kar sakte hai. Ye koi cool banna nahi hai. Ye ek basic civic sense hai aur agar aapko nahi aati hai toh seekhna padega (People call our PM exam buddy. Some consider him a friend, a leader and even their God. This is basic civic sense, and you need to learn it)."

Kangana further urged people not to be influenced by what she called "feminazi" ideology. "Iss bhaundepan ko sirf aap apne kamre mein display kar sakte hai. Bahar jaa kar aapko maryada mein rehna padega… Aap ka andhakaar wali zindagi ho jaayegi (This rubbish can be displayed indoors only. Outside, you will have to stay within limits or else the future will be dark)."

She concluded by saying that while science speaks of human evolution, society should evolve in its conduct instead of encouraging what she described as animalistic tendencies.

"Taking inspiration from our PM ji and posting a selfie video. Do let me know your thoughts about my thoughts he he. Also Guru Purnima ki hardik shubhkamnaein (sic)," she captioned her video.

What is the controversy?

The controversy began after Kangana criticised the behaviour of some participants during the recent Gen Z protests. She had written on her Instagram story, "Never in my life, I have seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using. Never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once."

Her remarks came after Delhi Police reportedly directed several social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The content was allegedly shared during student protests at Jantar Mantar following the police crackdown on the July 20 Chalo Sansad march.