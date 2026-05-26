'Whole Lot Of Manipulation...': Vishal Dadlani REACTS To Claims Of Being Removed From Indian Idol 16 After Remarks Against PM Modi

Vishal Dadlani mocks rumours of Indian Idol removal | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Vishal Dadlani has reacted to reports claiming that he was removed from Indian Idol 16 after criticising PM Modi government over the NEET paper leak controversy. Earlier, the singer had expressed his disappointment over the issue and the 'sad state' of the country, saying, "Aise jahil gawaron ko please power mai mat daliye."

Vishal Dadlani Mocks Rumours Of Indian Idol Removal

Reacting to the claims, Vishal took to Instagram handle on Tuesday (May 26) and clarified that there was no truth to the reports. He mocked the rumours and wrote, "Remember not to trust anything you see online. There's a whole lot of manipulation going on. Keep fighting the good fight, and saying what needs to be said!"

In the video, Dadlani was seen on the sets of Indian Idol pretending to cry before bursting into laughter and saying, "Here I am, baby!"

Check out the video:

Vishal’s reaction quickly went viral, with many fans supporting him and praising his candid response. Several users also pointed out that celebrities are often targeted with misinformation whenever they speak about political or social issues.

Over the years, Vishal has been vocal about several public matters and has never shied away from expressing his opinions online.

Apart from being one of the most popular music composers in the country, he is also known for his outspoken nature on social and political topics.