'Well Done': Vishal Dadlani Supports Mumbai Woman Who Slammed BJP MLA Girish Mahajan Amid Traffic Chaos During Protest

Singer-music composer Vishal Dadlani and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit have voiced their support for a Mumbai woman whose confrontation with BJP MLA Girish Mahajan over traffic disruption has gone viral. The incident, which took place on April 21, sparked discussion online after a video showed the woman stepping out of her car and questioning the road blockade caused by a protest march near Worli Dome.

The demonstration, organised over the Women’s Reservation Bill not being passed in the Lok Sabha, led to severe traffic congestion across key parts of the city.

Reacting to the viral clip, Vishal praised the woman’s courage in standing up against the disruption. Sharing the video on Instagram stories on Wednesday, he wrote, "Well done, ma'am. Every citizen needs to stand up to all politicians like this."

Ashoke Pandit also backed the woman, highlighting the everyday struggles faced by commuters stuck in such situations. He wrote, "It's high time neta's and their political parties understand that there are old & young on the streets struggling to reach their destinations. Some of them suffer from various diseases. More power to this lady."

In the video, the woman can be seen confronting Mahajan and urging protestors to move to an open ground instead of blocking busy roads. "Say what you want to say in an empty ground, get out of here, don't stop the traffic. There are hundreds of people waiting, and there is an empty ground right there," she is heard saying.

Her reaction struck a chord with many on social media, as commuters were left stranded for long periods due to the protest. The visuals gained traction, with users echoing similar concerns about disruptions caused by political rallies.

The protest followed the Lok Sabha’s rejection of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on April 11. While 298 members voted in favour and 230 against, the proposal failed to secure the required two-thirds majority of 326 votes. The bill aimed to expand the House’s strength from 543 to 850 seats and enable delimitation based on post-2026 Census data. Narendra Modi was present during the voting.

The viral moment has now reignited conversations around balancing the right to protest with minimizing inconvenience to the public.