'Very Shameful': Sonu Sood Slams Kangana Ranaut's 'Gutter Generation' Remark, Says 'It's Important To Think Before You Speak' - VIDEO

Actor Sonu Sood reacted to the controversy surrounding BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut's remarks about Gen Z protesters, saying that young people should be respected because they play a crucial role in shaping public figures and their careers.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Sonu Sood initially said he had not heard Kangana's comments. However, he went on to share his views on the importance of valuing the younger generation and the public's support.

When informed about Kangana Ranaut 's statement, Sonu said, "I haven't heard her statement. But I feel that these young people are the ones who make actors, and they are the ones who help you reach this position."

He further added, "As long as they stand by you, you will continue to thrive. If they are not with you, it becomes difficult. That's why everyone should be taken along."

Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra: On BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on Gen Z, Actor Sonu Sood says, "If she has said that, then I think it is very shameful. One should not speak like that. You should always weigh your words before speaking. It is very important to think carefully… pic.twitter.com/74mqppRAan — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026

The actor stressed that public support is important in every profession, not just entertainment. "Whatever your profession may be, whether you are an actor, a doctor, or anything else, your existence in this world has meaning only as long as people are connected with you," he said.

After reporters told him that Kangana had referred to Gen Z as "Generation Gutter," Sonu strongly criticised the remark. "If she has said that, then I think it is very shameful. It should not have been said," he said.

Opening up about the need to speak responsibly, Sonu added, "There is a saying, 'Tol mol ke bol' (weigh your words before speaking). It is very important to think carefully before you speak because the public is another form of God."

What sparked the controversy?

The row began after Kangana shared an Instagram story criticising Gen Z protesters and the language used during demonstrations held at Jantar Mantar and other locations.

Describing videos from the protests, Kangana wrote, "Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once."

She also accused some protesters of misusing freedom and alleged that they "proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks and shamelessly live off their parents' earnings".

In the same post, Kangana referred to the group as "Generation Gutter."

Explaining her remark, she wrote, "I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers."

Her comments have triggered debate on social media, with many supporting and others criticising her views.