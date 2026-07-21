'Country's Future Deserves Hug, Not Lathi': Sonu Sood Reacts To Police Action Against Students At CJP Protest In Delhi

Sonu Sood Reacts To Police Action During CJP Protest | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Sonu Sood has reacted to the police action during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s student protest in Delhi on July 20, calling for a more compassionate approach towards students. The demonstration, which saw the participation of thousands of protesters, witnessed heightened security arrangements, with reports of clashes between demonstrators and police personnel, including the use of tear gas and lathi-charge.

Sonu Sood Reacts To Police Action During CJP Protest

Taking to social media, Sonu shared a message in Hindi and English, writing, "हमारे छात्रों को लाठियाँ नहीं, गले लगाने वाले हाथ चाहिए" (Our students do not need batons, they need hands that embrace them). He added, "The future of our country deserves a hug, not a lathi."

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Sonu's statement came after clashes broke out during the CJP's Chalo Sansad protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday. Thousands of students and supporters had gathered despite heavy rain to march towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, demanding education reforms and action over alleged irregularities in examination systems.

The protest has been organised to demand accountability and urgent reforms in India's education system following alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, along with calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police described the protesters as "unruly, aggressive and violent."

Sonu Sood's message has added to the growing public discussion around the protests and the response of authorities towards student demonstrators.

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Sonu was last seen in the 2025 film Fateh alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.