'I'll Be Called Anti-National Again': Diljit Dosanjh Backs Students After CJP Protest Turns Chaotic In Delhi

Diljit Dosanjh Backs Students After CJP Protest Chaos | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has extended his support to protesting students following the chaos during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s Chalo Sansad protest in Delhi on July 20. His comments came after thousands of protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of the ongoing CJP-led agitation over NEET irregularities and demands for education reforms, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Diljit Dosanjh Supports Students After CJP Protest Turns Chaotic

Sharing his views, Diljit wrote in Punjabi, "What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God."

I'll Be Called Anti-National Again: Diljit Dosanjh

Further, he also addressed the criticism he may face for speaking out, recalling the backlash he received after supporting the farmers' protest. He said, "I've already been labelled an 'anti-national' many times. Now I'll probably be called an anti-national again. After the farmers' protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I can't even talk about. But God is watching everything. May Baba bless everyone."

Photo Via Instagram

The protest, which saw the participation of thousands of demonstrators, was organised over demands related to education reforms and alleged irregularities in examination systems. The march witnessed heightened security arrangements, with reports of clashes between protesters and police personnel, including the use of tear gas and lathi-charge.

For the uninitiated, Dosanjh's reference to the farmers' protest dates back to the nationwide agitation against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government in 2020. During the protests, the singer publicly expressed support for farmers and was involved in a heated social media exchange with actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her comments on the movement.

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Actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj were among those who joined the protest in the national capital on Monday, standing alongside CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and other demonstrators.