'Trying To Silence Punjab Since 1995': Diljit Dosanjh Says He's 'Not Shocked' Over Satluj Removal, Recalls Difficulties During Shoot

Diljit Dosanjh Says Satluj Takedown Didn't Surprise Him | Photo Via Instagram

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, originally titled Punjab '95, was removed from ZEE5 in India on Sunday evening, July 5, just two days after premiering on the streaming platform. Based on the life of renowned human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film, however, continues to be available for streaming internationally on ZEE5 Global. While its removal came as a shock to many, Diljit revealed that he had already expected the film to be taken down and said the decision did not surprise him.

Diljit Dosanjh Says Satluj Takedown Didn't Surprise Him

During an Instagram Live session following Satluj's removal, Dosanjh said in Punjabi that the decision did not come as a surprise to him. He revealed that he had expected the film to be taken down on Monday but was surprised it happened a day earlier, on Sunday evening. Despite the setback, the actor said he was happy that the film had already reached audiences, adding that many viewers had downloaded it before it was removed.

Dosanjh alleged that efforts to silence Punjab's voice have continued since 1995, claiming that the same persists even in 2026. He added that, despite the film's removal, Satluj can no longer be silenced because its story has already reached audiences far and wide.

Never Sought Help From Bollywood Or Punjabi Film Industry

The actor also shared that neither he nor the makers sought help from the Punjabi film industry or Bollywood. "We’ve been fighting to get this film released for the last three to four years. We never went to anyone asking for support. I never asked anyone from my industry, nor did I ever ask anyone in Bollywood to help release our film, support us, or stand by us. We fought this battle ourselves."

Diljit also shared that seeing the impact of Satluj on audiences gave him hope. Recalling one such moment, he said he saw a young boy overseas reading about Jaswant Singh Khalra, adding that young people are now talking about the activist and his legacy. Emphasising that Khalra's sacrifice cannot be erased, Diljit said, "His sacrifice cannot go to waste. Today, every home is talking about him."

Director Honey Trehan Gave His 6-7 Years For Satluj

Speaking about the challenges faced during the making of Satluj, Diljit revealed that the film's shoot was halted for 10-15 days at one point and that the team encountered several difficulties throughout the production. He praised director Honey Trehan for his unwavering commitment, saying, "I salute Honey."

The actor further shared that Honey spent two to three years researching the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra before the project went on floors. It then took around a year to complete filming, but after the edit was finished, the film remained stuck for another four years. In total, Diljit said, the director dedicated six to seven years of his life to bringing Satluj to the screen.

The ensemble cast of Satluj includes Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.