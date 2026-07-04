Satluj Review: Diljit Dosanjh's Film Carries The Weight Of A Nation's Conscience

Satluj Review |

Director: Honey Trehan



Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan



Where: In theatres.



Rating: ***



History often whispers before it accuses. Satluj listens carefully to those whispers, uncovering one of the darkest chapters of Punjab's militancy years through the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the grim arithmetic of disappearances. Rather than staging a conventional biographical tribute, director Honey Trehan constructs an investigative drama where truth itself becomes the most dangerous witness.

Set in 1995, what begins as a personal search for Bibi Gurpesh Kaur, the missing mother of his friend Kirpal Singh, gradually expands into a devastating inquiry into unmarked cremations, official denial and the machinery of fear. The film is at its best when it stays close to Khalra's methodical pursuit of evidence. The facts themselves are horrifying enough, so the film wisely avoids melodramatic decoration. Yet its solemnity occasionally hardens into heaviness. Once Khalra disappears and the CBI investigation takes over, the narrative becomes more procedural than propulsive, and the long runtime begins to show its seams.

Still, Satluj has a clear moral spine. It understands that violence is enacted not only through bullets and batons, but also through paperwork, silence and the bureaucratic talent for making the unbearable look routine. That insight gives the film its sting.

Actors' Performance

Diljit Dosanjh delivers one of the most understated performances of his career. His Khalra is neither a cinematic hero nor a fiery revolutionary. Instead, he embodies quiet conviction, making courage appear almost ordinary, which is precisely what makes it extraordinary. Arjun Rampal lends measured gravitas as the investigating officer, while Kanwaljit Singh brings authority and ambiguity to his role. Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan offer dependable support, ensuring the performances never overshadow the story they serve.

Music And Aesthetics

The film favours atmosphere over spectacle. Its muted visual palette captures a Punjab overshadowed by fear, while the sound design becomes an essential storytelling device, particularly during the opening passages. The background score exercises admirable restraint, refusing to manipulate emotions when silence can accomplish far more. The song used in the climax elevates the scene.



Final Verdict

Overall, the Satluj is an important film with a conscience and enough craft to avoid becoming a sermon. It is sincere, unsettling and necessary. By remembering the disappeared, it refuses the comfort of neat closure. That may not be easy viewing, but it is certainly worthwhile cinema.