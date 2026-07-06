'Disappointed' Ranvir Shorey Reacts To Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Removal From ZEE5: 'Why We Keep Emboldening A Culture Of Burying Them'

Ranvir Shorey Reacts To Satluj Being Taken Off ZEE5 | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranvir Shorey has expressed disappointment over the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj from ZEE5 in India just two days after its release, saying he had been eagerly waiting to watch the long-delayed biographical drama. Based on the life of renowned human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film was taken down from the streaming platform until further notice. Reacting to the development, Shorey questioned why important stories continue to be suppressed instead of being made accessible to audiences.

Ranvir Shorey Reacts To Satluj Being Taken Off ZEE5

Reacting to the development, the actor wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, "Utterly disappointing to hear 'Satluj' had been pulled! Have been waiting to watch it! For a land that has an ancient history and heritage of learning from stories, I don't know why we keep emboldening a culture of burying them."

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The film had premiered on the streaming platform on July 3, ending a years-long wait for audiences. However, just days after its release, the platform confirmed that the title had been taken down for viewers in India, while thanking audiences for the overwhelming response it received.

Satluj has had a turbulent journey to release. Originally titled Punjab 95, the film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but reportedly remained stuck in the certification process for nearly three years after the board sought 127 cuts. Following multiple delays, the film eventually premiered on ZEE5 earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Diljit also reacted to the film's removal by sharing a scene from Satluj on Instagram with the message, "I challenge the darkness."

His post has since gone viral, with fans and several members of the film fraternity voicing support for the actor and expressing disappointment over the film being taken down from the streaming platform.